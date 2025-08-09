Bodo bodies in Dhemaji stage protest seeking implementation of peace accord

Several Bodo organisations, including the United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO), the United Bodo People’s Forum, and ABSU, have reiterated their demand for implementation of Bodo Peace Accord.

The organisations are demanding completion of the process of forming constituencies of the Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), including all Bodo villages outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and conducting of an election without further delay.

The other demands of the Bodo organisations include a special development package for the BKWAC, grant of Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to Bodo-Kacharis living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasau districts, a special recruitment drive for A-TET and C-TET qualified candidates belong to the Bodo community who are residing outside the BTR, and provincialisation of Bodo-medium venture schools (as per Clause-6.3 of the Bodo Peace Accord).

Moreover, they have demanded creation of a ‘Bodo Regiment’ in the Indian Army, along the lines of the ‘Naga Regiment’, by recruiting Bodo youths who were actively involved in the ‘Bodoland’ movement

The UBPO’s Dhemaji district committee on Thursday organised a ‘Mass Crying Rally’ at Simen Chapori (Pachim-Jonai) and appealed to the State and Central governments for early fulfilment of these demands.

More than 10,000 Bodo-Kachari people from different districts of Assam assembled at the Sanjari Nigwir playground in Simen Chapori, defying inclement weather, and raised their voices to urge upon the BJP-led State and Central governments for fulfilment of their demands.

Addressing the public rally, UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary said that his organisation is working to unite the Bodo people living outside the BTR and working for their overall development through the BKWAC. He said that the State’s Chief Minister had earlier assured to hold the election to the BKWAC within September this year, but the activities pertaining to the council election have been delayed.

Referring to the issue of the ST (Hills) status, Basumatary lamented that the Bodo-Kacharis living under the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council are deprived from availing the opportunities reserved for tribal communities.

Other speakers such as UBPO adviser Birendra Kumar Brahma, its general secretary Pitambar Brahma, and Dhemaji district ABSU president Hiranya Swargiyari also spoke in support of these demands. They warned the State government of a rigorous agitation if their demands are not fulfilled within a short period of time.

It may be mentioned that interim executive council of the BKWAC, with its headquarters at Jonai, was formed on February 17, 2021, as per the ‘Third Bodo Peace Accord’, which was signed between the Centre, the State government, and four factions of the NDFB and the UBPO.

After formation of the interim council, the government accorded an annual grant of Rs 13.5 crore, which is “not sufficient” for the 10 lakh Bodo-Kachari population spread across 24 districts of Assam.





