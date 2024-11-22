Bodies of Jiribam violence victims handed over amidst heavy security

Silchar, Nov 22:In a major development, bodies of the three women and three children, who were killed in the violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur, were handed over to their families on Friday amidst heavy security arrangements at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam.

Considering the volatile situation, Manipur Police had awaited the process of handing over the bodies to the bereaved families. However, on Friday, Assam Police officials, including Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, Additional SP Headquarters Subrata Sen, in the presence of Manipur Police officials, including Thomas, the Additional SP of Jiribam district, escorted the handing over of the bodies to the families at the SMCH, wherein the postmortem process of the bodies was conducted. After receiving the bodies, the family members of the deceased victims began the journey en route to Jiribam district of Manipur.

Meanwhile, sources informed that family members of the victims have expressed satisfaction over the government's decision to involve the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigating the matter that sparked such widespread violence.

Three more bodies, including one killed and two burnt in the incident of violence on November 12 and of another person killed in a police encounter, were also handed over to respective families.

Grief struck, and people assembled in numbers at the SMCH to offer their last respects to the deceased persons. It is also learnt that as the trucks loaded with coffins of the bodies pass by en route to Jiribam, people at various places on the roadside will offer their respects.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed The Assam Tribune that the handing over of the bodies was held peacefully.