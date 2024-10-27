Boat carrying wedding guests collides in Dhubri, minor girl missing, several injured

Dhubri, Oct 27: As many as 10 people sustained injuries, and a two-and-a-half-year-old girl is reportedly missing after a mechanised boat carrying wedding guests collided head-on with another vessel transporting a heavy road roller, in Dhubri on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred on the Tipkai River, near Kaunbari under Gauripur Police Station. The boat, en route from Nair Alga in BilasIpara to Aminer Char, had approximately 30 to 35 passengers on board.

Many of the injured, including children, were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Some passengers have been discharged after receiving primary care, while others remain hospitalised.

The incident prompted an immediate rescue response from local residents, who rushed to assist the injured and search for the missing girl.

After police arrived at the scene, they joined the community in ongoing search and rescue efforts, focusing on locating the missing child and ensuring the safety of any remaining passengers.

This accident has raised concerns about the safety and regulation of river transport in the region. As the search continues, the community remains hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing child.