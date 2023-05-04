Boat carrying 25 passengers capsize in Assam’s Tinsukia

Guwahati, May 4: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying al lest 25 passengers allegedly capsized on Wednesday evening in the Dibang River in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The accident occurred when the boat was nearing to the river bank in Amarpur after starting its journey from Chapakhowa.

Reportedly, the locals heard screaming and jumped into the river and save the passengers.

However, there was no report of any casualty, official stated.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the site and is working to retrieve the submerged vehicles, and the boat, the official added.