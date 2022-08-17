84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Block Education officer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Rani

By The Assam Tribune
Block Education officer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Rani
Guwahati, Aug 17: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti- Corruption, Assam caught one Lachit Basumatary, Block Elementary Education Officer from Rani, Kamrup (Rural) while accepting bribe on Wednesday.

According to the Directorate, Basumatary was arrested for demanding money to complete a pending work related to post transfer at his office.

Unwilling to pay the bribe the complainant reached out to vigilant sleuths, who laid down a trap near the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer in Rani, following which Basumatary was caught red handed in his office chamber along with the accepted bribe amount.

As per vigilance sleuths, the bribe money was seized from the possession of Basumatary, in the presence of independent witnesses. During further search of his personal vehicle, a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh was recovered by the team. Meanwhile, a search operation is being conducted at Basumatary's house.

A case has been registered in ACB police station under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Basumatary. Necessary legal follow up actions are underway, informed the Directorate.

The Assam government has launched a massive crackdown against corruption in the State following which several government officials were arrested in the recent past.

The Assam Police has recently called on people to join the fight against corruption and appealed citizens to report bribery cases through the following options:

WhatsApp No: 60269 01243

Toll Free Number: 1800-3453767

Control Room: 0361-2462295

SP (III) V & AC: 94350 24100

E-mail ID- [email protected]

or tweet to: @DIR_VAC_ASSAM




The Assam Tribune


