Blast from the past: World War II bomb found in Assam's Sessa River

Sonitpur, Aug 31: As the world moves further from the echoes of World War II, remnants of the past continue to surface in unexpected places and one such place is the Sessa River in Assam's Belsiri.

On Friday, a group of local youth fishing in the river stumbled upon a two-inch-long bomb-like object. The discovery of the unexploded bomb sent ripples of alarm through the small community.

The youth, initially stunned by their find, quickly notified the local police, who swiftly arrived on the scene. To ensure the safety of the residents, authorities cordoned off the area and began their investigation.

By Saturday morning, a team of bomb disposal experts arrived to handle the situation. With immense care, they detonated the mortar on the riverbank.

The explosion reverberated through the region, serving as a haunting reminder of the conflict that once gripped the world.

The bomb’s structure and historical context suggest it dates back to World War II. Such two-inch mortars were commonly manufactured during the 1940s, and similar devices have been recovered and safely detonated in the area before.

Locals, familiar with the history of unexploded ordnance in the region, suspect that more remnants of the war could surface in the future.