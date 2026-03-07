Black bear spotted in Rani Reserve Forest; CM highlights conservation success

Palasbari, Mar 7: A black bear was recently spotted roaming freely in its natural habitat at the Rani Reserve Forest, highlighting the rich biodiversity and thriving ecosystem of the reserve.

The sighting, captured on camera, shows the bear moving freely in the forest in a non-captive environment, reflecting the healthy wildlife habitat that continues to flourish in the reserve.

The video was later shared on social media by Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described the sighting as a positive sign of the State’s ongoing wildlife conservation efforts.

Sharing the footage, the Chief Minister wrote in Assamese that amid Assam’s unparalleled natural beauty, every species is now finding a safe and secure environment.

Sarma further stated that the government remains committed to safeguarding nature’s wealth and protecting the State’s biodiversity.

“In Assam, every species thrives,” the Chief Minister said, adding that such developments reflect the strength of the ecosystem and the effectiveness of conservation measures being implemented across the State.

Located on the outskirts of Guwahati, the Rani Reserve Forest is known for its dense forest cover and diverse wildlife. The reserve serves as a natural habitat for several species of animals and birds and plays a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region.

Wildlife experts note that sightings of animals such as black bears in their natural environment indicate a healthy forest ecosystem and effective protection measures that allow wildlife to thrive without disturbance.

The recent sighting has once again drawn attention to the importance of preserving forest habitats and strengthening conservation initiatives to ensure that Assam’s diverse flora and fauna continue to flourish in the years to come.