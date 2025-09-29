BJYM clarifies Zubeen Garg’s ex-manager Siddharth Sharma has no BJP links

Guwahati, Sept 28: The BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), on Sunday issued a clarification regarding the circulation of claims on various social media platforms suggesting that Siddharth Sharma, former manager of the late Zubeen Garg, is currently a member of the ruling party.

Denying any such current engagements, State BJYM president Rakesh Das asserted that during the period when Sharma was entrusted with certain responsibilities, “he neither extended any direct nor indirect cooperation to BJP activities, nor did he attend any party programmes”.

Das clarified that Sharma presently holds no position or affiliation with the BJP, either as a member or as a functionary.

“Since he is not a primary member or office-bearer of the party, the question of any disciplinary action or expulsion does not arise,” he said.

The BJYM further emphasized that justice must be ensured for the late Zubeen Garg through the strictest and swiftest legal measures, based on the complaints and evidence submitted by the public and the family of the singer.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in ensuring a fair and transparent investigation, Das also stated that the ongoing investigation, being carried out by the Assam police SIT along with other agencies, is expected to bring all culprits under the purview of the law and ensure that they are appropriately punished.





By

Staff Reporter