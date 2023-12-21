BJP's Sudipta Sengupta secures victory in Hailakandi's ward 12 bye-poll

Hailakandi, Dec 21: Bharatiya Janata Party has clinched the seat of municipal commissioner in the Ward Number 12 in Assam’s Hailakandi in the bye-poll on Thursday.

BJP candidate Sudipta Sengupta defeated her nearest rival independent candidate Pinki Deb by the margin of 552 votes. Of the total 1554, Sengupta polled 683 while Deb got 131 votes. Another Indian National Congress candidate Mousumi Sarma got 81 votes.

The bye-poll in the ward number 12 of 16-member Hailakandi municipal board necessitated due to the sudden demise of Sampa Sengupta. The election was held on Tuesday and results were declared today. There were three candidates in the fray.