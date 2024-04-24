BJP's Manab Deka files case against INC candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika

Guwahati, Apr 24: Following a dispute over the circulation of an objectionable video, BJP MLA from Lakhimpur, Manab Deka, filed a case against Congress candidate for Lok Sabha Uday Shankar Hazarika at the Dispur Police Station on Wednesday.

The dispute arose after Hazarika accused Deka of circulating an objectionable video of him on social media.

Earlier, Hazarika accused Deka of disseminating an obscene video via WhatsApp involving Hazarika and a woman.

In response, Deka filed a case against Hazarika, and he further intends to pursue a defamation case of Rs 10 crore against Hazarika.















