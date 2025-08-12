BJP’s Kishore Upadhyay accuses AJP of aligning with Congress for vote bank politics

Guwahati, Aug 12: The ruling BJP has accused the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) of abandoning its ideology and “surrendering” before the Congress party, with State BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay launching a scathing attack on AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

“AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi has surrendered before the Congress. Now, there is no difference between the ideology and statements of Congress and AJP. Their only policy is appeasement of East Bengal-origin Muslims in the hope of votes,” Upadhyay said.

“At a time when the indigenous people of Assam are welcoming eviction drives by the BJP-led alliance to clear government land, forest areas, water bodies, and PGR and VGR occupied by East Bengal-origin Muslims, a leader like Lurinjyoti Gogoi, wearing the mask of nationalism, has insulted the entire Assamese nation by siding with the encroachers in tune with the Congress’s tone,” he added.

“This is unfortunate for the nation and a serious threat to Assamese nationalism, as AJP has taken such an anti-national role merely to secure Miya votes for 2026,” the BJP spokesperson stated.

Upadhyay alleged that East Bengal-origin Muslims have occupied government land, tribal belts, and forest areas, threatening the indigenous population.

“In as many as nine districts, their dominance prevails, and the indigenous people have become minorities. By occupying land, these people have got their names included in voters’ lists and seized political dominance, ensuring that instead of indigenous representatives, leaders of their own origin win elections,” he said.

“In this way, they are making desperate efforts to control Assam’s politics. Lurinjyoti Gogoi seems unconcerned about the erosion of indigenous dominance,” Upadhyay continued.

He also accused Gogoi of ignoring the occupation of Sattra lands by East Bengal-origin Muslims.

“The Congress has long been the patron of these doubtful people. During its tenure, it allowed them to settle in government and forest land, turning them into a vote bank,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who once formed a political party from the AASU platform that waged a six-year mass movement against such activities, is now aligning with a party opposed to eviction drives, only for political ambition.”

“He has even demanded eviction of Indian citizens, but our policy remains to grant land rights to every landless indigenous and Indian citizen without compromise,” Upadhyay asserted.