BJP’s Jayanta Bora quits party, likely to join Congress

Guwahati, Oct 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayanta Bora resigned from the party on Friday after being denied a party ticket for the upcoming By-elections for Behali legislative assembly constituency.

Bora, who contested the Assembly elections in 2021 independently, submitted the resignation letter to state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita today.

Following his resignation, speculations arises of him likely to join the Congress Party.

“After much reflection and deliberation, I have come to the conclusion that I must step away from my association with the party to explore other avenues where I believe I can make a more meaningful contribution aligned with my personal beliefs and goals,” Bora said in his letter.

Earlier in September, BJP youth leaders in Biswanath resorted to an unconventional protest to draw the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The members had shaved their heads in a dramatic appeal, demanding that the party consider Jayanta Bora for the ticket in the upcoming by-elections for the Behali Assembly constituency.

The protestors, rallying for Bora, explained their unusual demonstration by aligning their new look with Bora’s own hairstyle.

The by-elections for the Behali Assembly seat have been prompted by the victory of incumbent MLA Ranjit Dutta in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress is likely to announce the list of candidates for by-polls in five constituencies within two days.

Recently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the by-elections in Assam. The by-polls is scheduled to be conducted on November 13.