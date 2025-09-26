BJP’s Dilip Saikia suspects foul play in Zubeen Garg’s death, seeks flawless SIT probe

Mangaldai, Sept 26: Dilip Saikia, State BJP president and Lok Sabha MP of Darrang-Udalguri, felt that there could be some foul play in the mysterious death of musical icon Zubeen Garg.

"My mind says there is some foul play in the incident leading to the death of Zubeen. His soul must get justice. We expect a flawless investigation by the SIT, keeping in mind all legal provisions, including the interpretations of the foreign country where it had occurred," he said.

The State BJP president was participating in the celebration of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the District Library here today. He expressed faith in the approach of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been dealing with the entire matter of Zubeen in a delicate manner.

Meanwhile, regarding the party's possible performance in the BTR polls, counting of which will be done on Friday, Saikia expressed his confidence that the BJP would show a much better result compared to the previous polls and play a decisive role in the formation of the next BTC.

"We will definitely perform better than before and hope to win more than 15 seats. The BJP will make its presence felt in forming the next BTC."

He further stated that the doors of his party will remain open for any political party, be it UPPL or BPF, willing to make an alliance to form the BTC government