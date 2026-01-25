‘BJP woke up after 10 yrs’: Congress says BJP is copying its outreach campaign

Guwahati, Jan 25: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on the BJP over its proposed state-wide public outreach programme, "Suggestion vans", aimed at drafting an election manifesto.

Alleging that the ruling party is attempting to replicate the Opposition’s campaign strategy, the Congress said the BJP’s move comes after “remaining disconnected from the people for the past decade”.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the BJP’s initiative mirrors the Congress’s “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress,” campaign, which focuses on gathering public opinion at the grassroots to draft a people-centric manifesto.

“For the last 10 years, they have worked according to their own will. Now that the Congress has started listening to people’s views through ‘Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress’, they have grown scared and come out to do the same,” Saikia said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fleet of video vans in Guwahati, branded as “Suggestions Vans”, in the presence of state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

The initiative is aimed at gathering public feedback for the BJP’s forthcoming Sankalp Patra (vision document) ahead of the Assembly elections.

Questioning the BJP’s governance record, he added, “What did they do in the last 10 years? All they did was increase the wealth of their own families and indulge in corruption. I thank them for finally realising that people’s views need to be taken into account.”

Saikia also said the Congress would approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s alleged derogatory use of the term miya, claiming that such remarks could promote communal hatred.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi also criticised the BJP’s reported outreach exercise, which is expected to involve around 75 vehicles travelling across the state.

“The BJP has huge amounts of money. They get money from coal syndicates, sand syndicates, stone syndicates and taxes from liquor shops. That is why government hoardings are visible everywhere,” Gogoi alleged.

He further claimed that despite this, the BJP-led government has failed to address people’s basic concerns.

“They do not have money to pay salaries, clear the dues of Jal Jeevan Mission contractors or carry out road repairs. The Chief Minister is attempting to amass wealth for his family from government funds,” Gogoi said.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s claim of exposing Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links through a presentation, the Congress leader said the allegations lacked credibility.

“The public now knows that the Chief Minister is the biggest liar. As Rahul Gandhi has said, if the Congress comes to power, the Chief Minister will have to go to jail. And, as in the past, if he wants to save himself, he may leave his party again,” Gogoi said.

On the Chief Minister’s remark likening Rajiv Bhawan to a political Istemah (Islamic congregation), Gogoi said public sentiment mattered more than political criticism.

“I listen to the Chief Minister only when he speaks on issues relevant to the people of Assam. What people say is important and real. People appreciated the gathering at Rajiv Bhawan despite waiting for hours due to traffic congestion. They want the Congress to grow stronger,” he said.

Stating the party’s objective, Gogoi added, “Our aim is to build a greater Assam; a productive and progressive Assam.”