BJP warns against ‘false narratives’ on encroachment, defends eviction drives

Guwahati, Aug 22: Amid rising debates over eviction drives across Assam, BJP spokesperson Suranjan Dutta on Friday defended the government’s actions to clear encroached lands, asserting that the measures were crucial to safeguard the identity and rights of indigenous Assamese people.

At a press meet, Dutta criticised what he termed “sensational statements” by certain organisations and leaders, particularly AMSU president Rejaul Karim, who recently spoke on the rehabilitation and plight of evicted families.

“From the last few days, you have seen eviction drives across the state to free encroached land and to preserve the identity of the indigenous Assamese people. But instead of supporting this, some leaders are spreading misleading narratives. The AMSU president even claimed that his organisation would ensure land allotment and votes for the evictees, this is dangerous,” Dutta said.

The BJP spokesperson argued that illegal encroachment was not a new phenomenon, and is necessary to protect the people of Assam. He pointed to Paikan and Uriamghat as examples where thousands of hectares of land had been freed.

“In places like Uriamghat, around 13,000 to 14,000 people had encroached. Their aim was not only demographic change but also political penetration, moving from Negheribil to Titabor, Nazira, Sonari, and even Naharkatiya. This is not just encroachment, it’s an organised attempt to change the demography of Upper Assam,” he warned.

He further alleged that some of the evictees sympathised with Pakistan and pointed to recent threats in Dhubri, where wall writings and threats by Bangladesh-origin people are becoming a cause of concern

Dutta also pointed out to the Opposition, saying, “When we take action against encroachers, some opposition leaders lend them support. This is a dangerous trend and only weakens Assamese identity.”

Rejecting the narrative that Assam’s economy would collapse without migrant labourers, Dutta insisted that the indigenous people of Assam were capable of hard work and self-reliance.

“Assamese society has enough skilled people who can work hard and develop the state. Earlier, people had to protest to get projects. But under the BJP government, development has come without protests, be it bridges over the Brahmaputra like the new one near Saraighat or Kaliabhomora or even the upcoming semiconductor industry in Jagiroad,” he asserted.