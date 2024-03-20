BJP to sweep Barak Valley with huge margin: Pijush Hazarika

Karimganj, Mar 20: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday said that the party has no ideology of its own.

The minister said that the BJP and its allies will win over 13 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

Hazarika said this at a mass joining programme in Karimganj, where more than 1000 Congress workers from district and mandal committees joined the saffron party.

"I departed from the Congress nine years ago due to constant insults. Our leader Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Patherkandi MLA Krishnendu also left the Congress to join the saffron party ten years ago. More recently, North Karimganj MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha extended support to the BJP-led government for the sake of development," Hazarika said.

The minister exuded confidence that the BJP candidates from Karimganj and Silchar Lok Sabha constituencies will win by a huge margin.

According to Hazarika, the Congress lacks a clear ideology and leadership, leading to internal conflicts. He further stated that the Congress has allied with the BJP to overcome these issues. Hazarika concluded by suggesting that the Congress presently holds no significant political influence.

Earlier today, Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a party workers meeting in Karimganj. Later, he addressed a rally at Nilambazar and Girishganj. MLA Koushik Rai, Kanad Purkayastha, Ex MLA Mission Ranjan Das, Subrata Bhattacharjee, and District President were also present.