BJP to strengthen campaign in minority areas in 2026: Assam CM after Samaguri by-poll win

Guwahati, Nov 24: Buoyed by the significant victory in the Samaguri by-poll on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s strategy to continue approach minority-dominated areas in the state to win elections.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Sarma outlined the BJP's agenda for future elections, highlighting that the party would maintain its approach of "appeasement to none; justice to all”.

“We’ll continue to seek votes in the minority-dominated areas but with a clear agenda — appeasement to none; justice to all. Unlike Congress, we will not offer appeasement to any religious minority and will seek votes based on our development agenda,” he said.

Sarma highlighted that there exist two distinct factions within Assam's minority community - one that calls for equal treatment from the government, while the other seeks special attention. According to the CM, the BJP has consistently ensured that minority-dominated areas receive the same welfare schemes as other regions.

"The minority-dominated areas also get the same welfare schemes as that of other areas. That means, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. We have been standing on that agenda from day one, and today, the ones who advocate for equality are attracted to the BJP," he added.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Sarma declared that the BJP would intensify its campaigning in key minority-dominated constituencies such as Lahorighat, South Karimganj, North Karimganj, Samaguri, and Rupohi. While Sarma stopped short of predicting victories in these constituencies, he highlighted that the party’s plan to “put up a steep challenge” in these regions.

Addressing the speculation that the presence of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may have benefitted the BJP in polls, the Chief Minister disagreed. He argued that AIUDF's absence in the Samaguri by-poll had worked in the BJP's favour, as it prevented the division of votes.

"The nationalists in these constituencies, who do not want appeasement, will support the BJP, and anti-Congress votes won’t be divided. We wouldn’t have won Samaguri had there been AIUDF, but now that they are obliterated, we have a better chance in minority-dominated areas," Sarma said.