BJP to go solo in 2025 Panchayat polls; skips contesting in 5 BTC districts

Guwahati, Dec. 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its decision to contest the upcoming Panchayat polls in Assam independently, without forming alliances with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

However, the party affirmed it would maintain "close ties" with allies at the ground level as part of its larger strategy for the 2026 elections.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita clarified the party’s stance, stating, “The BJP will contest the Panchayat polls without forming an alliance with the AGP or other parties. However, we will continue to have discussions with the AGP on the ground level, as we plan to contest for 2026 in an alliance.”

The BJP has opted to contest in 25 Zila Parishads (ZPCs) across the state, excluding the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region, which comprises the districts of Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa, Chirang, and Kokrajhar.

Highlighting the key ZPCs where the BJP will contest, Kalita mentioned districts such as Sribhumi, Hailakandi, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, and Guwahati Metro, among others.

To oversee the election efforts, the BJP has formed a Panchayat election management committee headed by Pallab Lochan Das as the convenor, with three co-convenors also appointed. Additionally, a manifesto committee led by Ranjan Kumar Dass has been constituted.

“We have also come up with the manifesto committee of the BJP, which will be headed by Minister Ranjan Kumar Dass. Once the manifesto is ready, we will share it with the press, highlighting our objectives, vision, mission, and how we wish to serve the people,” Kalita said.

The Assam BJP chief also informed that the party has also finalised a list of leaders who will act as district in-charges and co-in-charges to ensure smooth execution of its campaign strategies.