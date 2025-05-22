BJP to begin Panchayat leadership selection from June 20; sounds poll bugle for 2026

Jorhat, May 22: Riding high on its success in the recent panchayat polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that the selection process for leadership positions will commence from June 20.

State BJP chief Dilip Saikia outlined the timeline for leadership appointments during an extended executive meeting held in Jorhat on Wednesday.

Panchayat secretaries will be chosen between June 20 and July 10, Anchalik Parishad secretaries between July 10 and 20, while Zilla Parishad chairpersons will be finalised by July 20. “Decisions on district council leadership will be completed by July 30,” Saikia said.

The meeting, aimed at kickstarting the BJP’s campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections, also addressed speculation over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s electoral plans in Jorhat.

Saikia said, “The Chief Minister has a special affinity for Jorhat, having begun his education here. While we can appeal, the final decision rests with the party’s election committee.”

Chief Minister Sarma echoed the sentiment, saying, “Jorhat is historically and culturally rich. If the party wishes, I will contest from wherever I am needed. But I already have a constituency, and the decision lies with the party.”

Highlighting the collective effort behind the panchayat victory, Sarma credited every MLA, MP, and party worker for their tireless work. “But we must remain humble and continue serving the people. Arrogance will cost us dearly,” he cautioned.

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi.

Accusing him of making 19 “secret visits” to Pakistan and engaging in “anti-national activities,” Sarma claimed that Gogoi had crossed into Pakistan via the Indo-Nepal border multiple times.

“In five to six days, Gaurav Gogoi will admit to having gone to Pakistan. He is currently preparing the narrative to justify those visits,” Sarma said. He further alleged that Gogoi’s wife had also made similar trips.

“Let him tell the people who invited him. He went to a disgraceful and despicable place. If I am lying, he should file a case against me,” Sarma added.

The meeting was attended by senior state party leaders, including Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and national spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra.

Concluding the meeting, party leaders called for sustained grassroots engagement and outlined plans for a massive outreach programme, including a “Tiranga Rally” involving 25,000 on May 25, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ initiative.

“The base is built, now it’s time to solidify it. We must not become complacent,” Sarma said in closing.