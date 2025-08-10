BJP to avoid fielding candidates against Pramod Boro & Hagrama Mohilary: CM Sarma

Guwahati, August 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to field candidates against prominent Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) leaders Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the media during his visit to Baksa on Sunday, Sarma stated, “Until now, we have decided not to put up candidates in the constituencies of Pramod Boro and Hagrama Mohilary. However, we are yet to see where they themselves will contest. For example, they might not contest from Goibari or Debargaon, so our final decision will depend on their candidature list. But as of now, we intend to avoid contesting against these two leaders.”

Sarma extended his best wishes to all those contesting in the BTR polls, emphasising the need for broad-based participation.

“The majority of political parties taking part in the BTR elections will ensure that a democratic environment returns to the region. I would like every political party - be it Congress, CPI, or others, to participate so that the people here do not feel isolated,” he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that a competitive but inclusive electoral process would benefit the region and strengthen democratic values.

“My wish is for all parties to take part in the elections in the BTR, making it a festival of democracy where every community feels represented,” Sarma added.

With this decision, the BJP is signalling a cooperative approach towards key political figures in the BTR, while also calling for unity among parties to maintain peace and democratic vibrancy in the region.