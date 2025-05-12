BJP sweeps Sivasagar, wins 11 of 12 Zila Parishads; 23 of 27 Anchalik Parishads

Sivasagar, May 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in 11 out of the 12 Zila Parishads (ZPs) in Sivasagar district as the vote count for the Panchayat elections concluded on Monday.

The BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), secured the only ZP seat they contested, Kheluwa.

In the Anchalik Parishads (APs), the BJP made significant gains, asserting its dominance across the district. According to the official results, the BJP won 23 out of the 27 APs in Sivasagar, followed by the AGP with 3 APs and the Congress securing 1 AP.

In Nazira, the BJP continued its strong performance, winning 24 out of 27 APs, with the Congress and BJP claiming 1 and 2 APs, respectively. Demow saw similar results, with the BJP winning 26 out of 28 APs, while the Raijor Dal secured 1 AP.

At the time of filing the report, the latest available updates were from 5 pm on Monday.

BJP leader and former MLA Kushal Dowari attributed the party’s success to its focus on progress and development.

“This time, the party allowed the people to select their candidates. The people voted not only because the BJP delivered on its promises but also because the community members chose their own representatives,” Dowari said.

Dowari also highlighted the party's growing support among minority communities, traditionally not aligned with the BJP. He noted that in areas where the BJP had previously secured only 2-3% of the votes, the party now saw support reaching up to 20%.

“The Modi government’s schemes make no discrimination on the basis of community,” he added.

The BJP leader also criticised the current MLA of Sivasagar for his poor conduct in the Legislative Assembly, alleging that he had made objectionable remarks and failed to work for the people.

“The people of Sivasagar have come to realise the true nature of their MLA, who has made it clear that the people voted him to power to get him out of jail,” Dowari said.

Furthermore, Dowari took aim at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of neglecting his constituency.

“After winning the Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi has rarely visited the area. He is all talk but has not shown any substantial work for the Jorhat constituency in the past 1.5 years,” Dowari said, adding that while Gogoi made brief appearances for election campaigning, his presence was lacking during times of local distress or celebration.