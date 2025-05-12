BJP sweeps Biswanath Panchayat Polls, wins all 12 Zila Parishads, 59 AP seats

Biswanath, May 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the dominant force in Biswanath district, registering a sweeping victory in the recently held Panchayat elections.

Counting of votes, which had been ongoing since Sunday, confirmed the saffron party’s overwhelming mandate across all levels of local governance, on Monday.

In the Zila Parishad elections, the BJP won all 12 seats — 11 through direct contests and one uncontested — securing complete control over the district's top-tier rural administrative body.

The party also recorded significant gains in the Anchalik Parishad (AP) segment, bagging 36 out of 73 seats through direct victories, and 23 more uncontested.

The Congress managed to win just three AP seats, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured four. One independent candidate also registered a win.

Victorious BJP candidates credited the party’s grassroots work and people-centric policies for their success.

“This win is the people’s response to the good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said Ganesh Basowar, a newly elected Zila Parishad member who won by a margin of 11,556 votes.

He promised to regularly visit his wards and address public concerns every two months.

Another Zila Parishad winner, Pranodipta Rajkhowa, who secured a lead of 13,745 votes, reiterated the party’s commitment to doorstep governance.

“People voted for development. We assured them that their problems would be heard where they live — not in offices, but at their homes,” he said.

Dipali Devi, also elected to the Zila Parishad, thanked the BJP leadership for reserving 50 per cent of seats for women.

“This initiative allowed us to step out of our kitchens and enter public life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent my community,” she said.

The results reflect a strong endorsement of the BJP’s policies and political strategy at the grassroots level in Biswanath, with nearly all its candidates emerging victorious.