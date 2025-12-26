BJP steps up Assam poll strategy as Nitin Nabin attends state executive meet

Guwahati, Dec 26: BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Friday attended the state executive and core committee meetings at Kalakshetra in Guwahati as the party intensified preparations for the Assam Assembly elections due early next year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Nabin’s visit would strengthen organisational efforts ahead of the polls.

The meetings focused on booth-level preparedness, coordination among district units and outreach of government schemes.

Addressing party workers, Nabin recalled his association with Assam since 2009, when he visited the state as a Youth Morcha leader.

He said the BJP’s focus on the Northeast dates back to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who believed the region’s development was essential for national progress.

“Today, Assam and the Northeast are progressing alongside other developed states,” he stated.

Nabin criticised Congress, alleging that during its rule land rights were compromised and central funds failed to reach beneficiaries.

“Earlier, money sent from Delhi did not reach the people. Now, leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarbananda Sonowal can bring what the state requires,” he claimed, adding that the BJP’s policies align with Assam’s cultural diversity.

He also highlighted welfare schemes, noting that healthcare support under Ayushman Bharat has reduced the financial burden on families.

On the issue of land and encroachment, Nabin accused the Congress of vote-bank politics. “Illegal infiltrators had taken people’s land and rights earlier. The BJP government has taken steps to free encroached land and initiate eviction of illegal immigrants,” he said.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the party has set a target of securing over one crore votes in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“In the next 100 days, party workers must work tirelessly to ensure the return of an NDA government. While public support is expected, there should be no complacency,” he said.

