BJP snubs Gaurav Gogoi’s assembly visit as ‘not news’ amid NDA RS nomination filing

Guwahati, June 9: In a sharp political remark amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha nomination process, BJP leader and MP Dilip Saikia dismissed the significance of Gaurav Gogoi’s presence at the Assam Legislative Assembly, calling it “not news”.

His comment came as the BJP and AGP officially nominated Kanad Purkayastha and Birendra Prasad Baishya, respectively, for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Assam.

“Gaurav Gogoi being in the Assembly is not news. It’s good that he has come to observe the proceedings, but that doesn’t mean it’s newsworthy,” Saikia said, while addressing the media.

The BJP announced Purkayastha, a veteran party worker from Barak Valley, as its Rajya Sabha candidate, while the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) renominated Baishya for the second seat.

The duo submitted their nominations in the presence of top NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President Saikia, and AGP President Atul Bora.

Saikia highlighted Purkayastha’s long-standing association with the party, calling his nomination a proud moment for the NDA.

“He has been working for the BJP since 1988. His father was among the founding members of the party in Assam. Today is a happy day for us,” he added.

Purkayastha, expressing his gratitude for the nomination, said he was humbled by the support and recognition.

“I have served the BJP as a dedicated worker for decades. I am thankful to the party president, chief minister, and our senior leaders for their trust in me. This recognition has boosted the morale of party workers across Assam. I will fulfill my responsibilities with utmost dedication and work for the development of Assam, especially South Assam and the Barak Valley,” he said.

The BJP described Purkayastha as a “warrior” of the party, citing his 37 years of service and deep roots in the region.

“As a member of the Upper House, he will strongly represent the concerns of Assam and the Barak Valley,” a party statement said.

Alongside him, AGP veteran Birendra Prasad Baishya, a seasoned politician with past Rajya Sabha experience, also filed his nomination.

The nomination event served as a show of unity within the NDA, with top leaders rallying around the two candidates.