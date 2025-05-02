BJP slams opposition over ED raid allegations against KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang

Diphu, May 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has categorically denied the allegations made by the principal opposition parties regarding Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The Opposition’s statements were termed by the BJP as “entirely false and fabricated”.

During a media briefing held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Diphu, BJP spokesperson Salawar Bey criticised the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee and the All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference for disseminating what he described as baseless narratives regarding an alleged raid conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the chief executive member’s residence in Guwahati. Bey emphasised that ED officials had not visited the CEM’s residence and, notably, Ronghang was not present at his residence at the time when the alleged visit is said to have occurred.

Bey further stated that such operations typically involve the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and local witnesses, rather than relying solely on the local police. He condemned the Opposition for misleading the public.

In response to queries regarding the construction of Ronghang’s residence, BJP leader Laichan Engleng clarified that the house was built prior to Ronghang’s assumption of the role of CEM of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. He also noted that the residence had suffered structural damage and is currently being reconstructed by the CEM’s eldest son, Singdon Ronghang, who is a class-I contractor.

The press conference featured prominent BJP leaders, including Roland Killing, president of the BJP’s East Karbi Anglong District Committee; Longsing Tokbi, chairman of the Public Works Department (PWD) Board; and Bidyasing Rongpi, representative of the BJP’s Media Cell.





By

Correspondent