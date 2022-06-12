BJP set to retain power in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council

Guwahati, June 12: The BJP is all set to retain power in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections. Early trends available from all the constituencies shows BJP is leading in 24 seats.

The counting of votes began this morning at 8 am, to decide the fate of 154 candidates who contested the polls for the 26 constituencies in the two hill districts. The counting is held in Diphu, Bokajan and Hamren in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

While the ruling BJP contested in all 26 seats, Congress in 24 seats, AAP also contested in 10 and CPI (ML) in 15 beside others.

The Council elections were held on 8th June with an overall 77.96 percent of voting as per the State Election Commission sources.



The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council consists of 30 members, 26 of whom are elected covering both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts and 4 members are nominated.