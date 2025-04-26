BJP rolls out Panchayat poll manifesto, bets on connectivity, crop relief

Guwahati, April 26: In a spirited push ahead of the two-phase Panchayat elections on May 2 and 7, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its poll manifesto on Saturday, placing a strong emphasis on rural development, agricultural reforms, and digital connectivity.

The launch event, held in Guwahati, saw the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Dilip Saikia, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, among other senior leaders.

Addressing party workers and the press, Sarma said the BJP has steadily strengthened the Panchayati Raj system since coming to power in 2016.

“This time, too, we are confident of a strong showing. The signs are already clear — we have secured over 350 Anchalik Panchayat seats uncontested, and the numbers are similar at the gram panchayat level,” Sarma said.

Taking a direct swipe at the Opposition, the Chief Minister asserted that the Congress would be virtually eliminated from the political map in several regions after these elections.

Echoing the party’s aggressive posture, state BJP chief Dilip Saikia said every election is critical for the party, irrespective of the scale.

“People often ask if this is the quarter-final or semi-final ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. Let me make it clear — for the BJP, every election is a final,” Saikia declared.

He added that the manifesto, titled “Sankalp Yatra”, is the result of extensive ground-level research.

“We received over 3,000 emails and countless messages on our dedicated WhatsApp number. This enthusiastic response shows the deep connect the BJP has with people at the grassroots,” he said, reiterating the party’s commitment to sewa (service).

Farmers first: Crop loss compensation, irrigation support, and tech push

The manifesto, or “Sankalp Patra”, outlines 15 core pledges, with a special focus on farmers and rural livelihoods.

A key promise is a significant reform in compensation norms — if elected, the BJP will provide financial relief to farmers even if just 33% of their crop is damaged due to natural calamities. The current threshold for compensation stands at 60%.

To further support small-scale cultivators and dairy farmers, the party has proposed waiving taxes for haat bazaars and introducing improved seeds, fertilisers, and solar-powered pumps to boost production and irrigation.

The manifesto also includes plans to construct small dams in villages and provide tractors to every village to aid mechanisation.

Tech, welfare, and infrastructure

In a nod to digital infrastructure, the BJP promised high-speed optical fibre internet in every gram panchayat — a move expected to boost access to services and online platforms in remote areas.

The manifesto also pledges a modern, well-equipped crematorium in every village, and reaffirms commitments to existing welfare schemes like Nijut Maina, Mission Vasundhara, the Mahila Udyomita scheme, ration cards for BPL families, and entrepreneurship support for youth.

As polling dates near, the BJP hopes its pitch of continuity, combined with aggressive outreach and targeted rural welfare, will further cement its dominance in state’s political landscape — beginning at the grassroots.