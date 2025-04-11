BJP releases final list of Panchayat poll candidates in Dhubri subdivision

Dhubri, April 11: The BJP on Wednesday released its final list of candidates for the ensuing panchayat elections in Dhubri subdivision.

The list, which was released by BJP district president Ranjit Kumar Ray at a press conference held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Bhawan, features candidates for anchalik panchayat level across three Legislative Assembly constituencies - Dhubri, Gauripur and Golakganj.

For the Dhubri LAC, which includes the zila parishad (ZP) constituencies of Adabari, Gaspara, Jhagrarpar, and Motirchar, the BJP has named 11 candidates two each in Adabari and Gaspara, four in par, and three in Motirchar.

In the Gauripur LAC, comprising the ZP constituencies of Mahamaya, Panbari-Rangamati, Rupshi, and Sindurai, the party announced 21 candidates one in Mahamaya, six each in Panbari-Rangamati and Sindurai, and eight in Rupshi.

The Golakganj LAC, which includes the ZP constituencies of Agomoni-Halakura, Gangadhar, Golakganj, and Chotoguma, will see 16 BJP candidates contesting in the upcoming elections. There are five candidates each in Agomoni-Halakura, Gangadhar and Golakganj, and one candidate in Chotoguma.

Ray expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the panchayat elections and called upon party workers to remain united and proactive at the grassroots level. He emphasised that the selected candidates reflect the party's focus on inclusive development and efficient local governance.