BJP open to BPF-UPPL alliance, says Minister Ashok Singhal

Kokrajhar, Aug 1: Amid growing speculation over a potential alliance between the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday said the BJP would welcome such a move if the two regional parties decide to come together.

“We will welcome the decision if both BPF and UPPL join hands. It would be a great and auspicious occasion,” Singhal said during his visit to Kokrajhar, where he is working to bolster the BJP’s organisational base ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

During his visit, the minister held a series of party meetings across the Kalipukhuri, Dotoma, and Baokhungri constituencies. He urged party workers to intensify grassroots mobilisation and prepare actively for the polls.

Singhal also inspected the Ramphalbil playground, the venue for Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rally, scheduled to take place on August 7.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will chair two meetings with BJP workers in Kokrajhar. I came here to oversee the preparations,” he said.

Reiterating the BJP’s focus on the region, the minister stated that the party remains committed to peace, harmony, and development in the BTR region.

“We don’t have a fixed election strategy yet. Our priority is to strengthen the party’s foundation in this region — that is the only responsibility entrusted to us by the Chief Minister,” he stated.

When asked about the number of seats the BJP will contest in the BTC elections, Singhal said the final decision will rest with the state BJP president and the Chief Minister.