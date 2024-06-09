BJP MLA's remark on Lower Assam sparks debate

Chirang, June 9: Following Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mrinal Saikia’s congratulatory post for Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, there has been friction within the party once again between old and new party leaders.

Amidst these tensions, Saikia has come to the limelight for his derogatory remark against Lower Assam. He stated, “It’s not like we will vote for whoever gives us money. We are not from Lower Assam.”

In a video that surfaced on social media, he discussed the causes of the BJP’s poor performance in the recent general elections. He remarked, “It’s not like we will vote for whoever gives us money. We have pride. The people of Upper Assam live with pride. We are not from Lower Assam. We have oil, tea estates, coal, etc. We are only running Lower Assam.”

He further added, “So, if you come and tell a community that lives with so much pride that we have given Rs 1250 in your accounts, vote for us. They will never do so. However, if they had contested the elections normally, like our earlier leaders used to, then things would be different.”

When the video clippings went viral, Saikia defended his remarks and questioned that if there can be open speeches about Hindu-Muslims, Bodos-Non Bodos, Tea-Non Tea Tribes, Ahoms-Non Ahoms, Assamese-Biharis-Marwaris, etc., what is immoral about this Lower Assam-Upper Assam thing?

Following the remark, FIRs have been lodged in several police stations across the state against Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia for his derogatory remark attempting to humiliate the people of Lower Assam.



Meanwhile, All Assam Garia Maria Desi Jatiya Parishad convener Habibur Islam said, “We suspect MLA Saikia might have been under the influence of some intoxicants when he made the derogatory remarks. Following his remarks, there has been a debate going on regarding Upper Assam and Lower Assam. So, we wish to warn the MLA that he shouldn’t bring up such topics while targeting some politicians and attempting to divide Upper Assam and Lower Assam. Don’t try to hurt our pride.”



