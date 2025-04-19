BJP-led NDA clinches 288 out of 2192 AP and 37 of 397 ZP seats uncontested

Guwahati, April 19: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a massive head start ahead of the panchayat elections in Assam by winning 288 Anchalik Panchayat (AP) and 37 Zila Parishad (ZP) seats uncontested. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it a historic and unprecedented mandate, underscoring strong public support for the ruling alliance.

Of the total 2,192 AP seats, the NDA has already clinched 288 seats—259 by BJP and 29 by its ally AGP—without a contest. This accounts for more than 13% of the total AP seats. In the Zila Parishad category, the alliance has won 37 out of 397 seats—35 by BJP and 2 by AGP—over 9% of the total ZP seats.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Sarma wrote, “This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

He also expressed confidence that the NDA's final tally would increase once polling concludes and results are declared. “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas,” he added.

The panchayat elections will be held in two phases—on May 2 and 7—across 27 districts, with vote counting scheduled for May 11. Seven districts under autonomous councils are excluded from this poll.

While the 21,920-member Gaon Panchayat (GP) elections will be conducted without party symbols, party affiliations are applicable for AP and ZP levels.

Among other early winners, independent candidates secured 15 AP seats, the Congress won 9, and AIUDF took 1 seat uncontested.

The NDA’s unopposed victories have set a commanding tone for the upcoming polls, positioning the alliance for a potential clean sweep at the grassroots level.