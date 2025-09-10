BJP leaders reach Manipur for PM’s visit; Kuki-Zo groups urge talks over cultural welcome

Imphal, Sept 10: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Manipur on September 13, central BJP leaders have begun arriving in the state to oversee preparations.

BJP Manipur in-charge Ajit Gopchade and national spokesperson Sambit Patra landed at Imphal International Airport on Wednesday to a warm reception from state BJP leaders, including party president A Sharda Devi, MLAs L Shushindro, T Basanta, S Ranjan, and several workers.

Speaking to the press at the airport, Patra said the Prime Minister’s visit would bring a “turning point” for the state. “The people of Manipur can expect some good news. With the PM’s visit, everything will be well in Manipur,” he said.

Sources said the state BJP headquarters was abuzz with back-to-back meetings since morning as part of hectic preparations for Modi’s programme.

Party MLAs are expected to hold discussions with Gopchade and Patra in the coming days to fine-tune organisational matters ahead of the high-profile visit.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo community, which met Governor Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday, voiced strong reservations over a proposed cultural performance to welcome the Prime Minister.

“We can’t dance with tears in our eyes,” said the Gangte Students’ Organisation in Churachandpur, while the Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee added, “Our mourning is not over, our tears not dried, our wounds not healed — we cannot dance with joy.”

Both groups urged the Prime Minister to interact directly with displaced families in relief camps rather than preside over a grand welcome. Even so, they acknowledged that Modi’s presence could help the violence-hit people air grievances and seek healing.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex Kuki body, also stressed that while the Prime Minister should be welcomed, his visit must “serve justice and recognise the Kuki-Zo people’s collective aspirations.”

It reiterated that only a political solution could address their demands, not temporary relief measures.

In the Meitei-majority Imphal valley, too, the visit is being seen as a rare chance to highlight hardships.

“The Prime Minister’s presence will give us a platform to share our long-standing grievances and how innocent villagers have suffered in the strife,” said Soibam Reagan, a farmer of Imphal East.

The women’s group Imagi Meira pressed Modi to ensure safe passage for Meiteis along the national highway.

Insiders noted that the visit comes at a critical political juncture. With mounting pressure on the BJP to restore a popular government in Manipur, leaders are expected to use Modi’s presence to push for visible changes in governance and law and order.

With inputs from PTI