BJP leader’s body found in mysterious condition in Assam

Guwahati, August 6: In a shocking incident, the body of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was found on the banks of Mora Pagladia River in Tihu area of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kandarpa Barman and his four-wheeler was also found abandoned near the banks.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. They also suspected that the leader was killed by some miscreants who later dumped the body near the River.

They also revealed that the body had injury marks on the neck.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the alleged murder.