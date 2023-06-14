BJP Leader Murder Case: Husband files case against IGP Debraj Upadhyaya

Goalpara, Jun 14: Following the tragic murder incident of BJP Leader Jonali Nath, the husband of the deceased Chandra Kumar Nath on Tuesday filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Matia Police Station over the remarks that were made by IGP Debraj Upadhyaya stating that the deceased had an illicit relationship with the prime accused.

It may be mentioned that Jonali Nath and Hasanur Islam were in an illicit relationship for the past two years and the prime accused Islam after his arrest confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway.

Meanwhile, police recovered the mobile phone of the deceased leader, at the residence of the accused Hasanur Islam.

As per sources, Director General of Police GP Singh will visit Goalpara today to take stock of the latest situation in the killing of the BJP leader.







