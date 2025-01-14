BJP leader found dead in Bishwanath's Barajuli, foul play suspected

Barajuli, Jan 14: Casting a shadow over the ongoing Magh Bihu celebrations in Biswanath, the body of a 35-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was discovered in a tea garden in Barajuli village, under the Behali police station limits, on Tuesday.



Identified as Naveen Ghimire, the Behali police quickly arrived at the scene, recovering the body and sending it for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Ghimire had actively participated in the Uruka celebrations the previous night, even sharing live videos of the bhelaghor festivities on social media. However, his lifeless body, bearing visible injury marks, was found early this morning by locals in the tea garden, raising suspicions of foul play.

Locals reported evidence of an assault, with cuts visible on Ghimire's leg. One local resident recounted, "I came to the tea garden in the morning and saw the body lying there. I suspect murder because there are clear injury marks, including cuts on the leg."







Naveen Ghimire (AT Photo)

Another villager added, "We doubt that he was murdered elsewhere and his body was dumped here. We demand justice for Naveen and strict punishment for the perpetrators."

Meanwhile, Behali legislator Diganta Ghatowar has visited the police station to assess the situation.

Expressing grief over the leader's death, the legislator has urged the authorities to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Local authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, while the community, supported by the district unit of Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti has called for swift justice.

"We, on behalf of the Samiti, condemn the incident and urge a thorough investigation to ensure justice for Naveen," a representative said.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, with locals demanding accountability for the untimely demise of the young leader.