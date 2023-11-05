BJP leader bites off sister's nose over land dispute

Guwahati, Nov 5: In an unusual incident, a secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha (Silchar Unit) in Cachar district of Assam has been accused of biting off her elder sister’s nose following a dispute related to land.

The victim, identified as Rinku Nath, is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

Following the bizarre incident, a case was lodged at Rangirkhari Police Station against the BJP leader by the family of the victim woman.

Following the incident, the BJP leader along with her husband fled the scene.



