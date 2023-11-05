85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

BJP leader bites off sister's nose over land dispute

By The Assam Tribune
BJP leader bites off sisters nose over land dispute
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Nov 5: In an unusual incident, a secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha (Silchar Unit) in Cachar district of Assam has been accused of biting off her elder sister’s nose following a dispute related to land.

The victim, identified as Rinku Nath, is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

Following the bizarre incident, a case was lodged at Rangirkhari Police Station against the BJP leader by the family of the victim woman.

Following the incident, the BJP leader along with her husband fled the scene.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X