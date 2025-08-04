BJP in BTC will plug gaps, align region with Delhi & Dispur: CM Sarma in Baksa

Guwahati, August 4: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections approaching, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a strong pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that a strengthened BJP presence in the region would lead to more efficient and uninterrupted governance.

Addressing party workers in Baksa’s Adalbari on the third day of his campaign trail, Sarma said, “If BJP strengthens in the region, the people will be benefited from Delhi, Dispur and Kokrajhar.”

Highlighting the development work in the region over the past 15 years, the Chief Minister said that much of it was executed indirectly through intermediaries.

“That’s why something always gets lost in the process,” he remarked, stressing the need for direct governance by the BJP in the Council.

Referring to the state’s flagship schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina, Sarma said uncertainty over beneficiary lists exists because the BJP is not in power in the Council.

“Had the BJP governed the Council, such bottlenecks would not have existed,” he said.

He also addressed concerns about the BJP contesting elections in alliance with regional parties.

“Since the inception of BTR, many have been asking why BJP isn’t fighting solo in the BTC polls. Our first priority was to ensure peace and harmony in the region. Today, we’ve achieved that. Meetings are being held by all political parties—unlike earlier times when votes were sought at gunpoint,” he said, referring to the improved political climate in the region.

Clarifying the BJP’s stand on regional parties, Sarma said the party is not against any local outfit—be it the UPPL or BPF—but emphasised that a strong BJP in the BTC would ensure consistent development, as seen in other parts of Assam.

“We are not against regional parties. But BJP must be strong in this region to carry forward the development agenda,” he said, urging voters to back the party in the upcoming BTC polls.

The BTC elections are slated for September and dates are expected to be announced by the third week of August.