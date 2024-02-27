86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

BJP forms committee to pick potential candidates for 12 LS seats in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
BJP forms committee to pick potential candidates for 12 LS seats in Assam
X

Guwahati, Feb 27: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a special committee to select potential candidates to contest for the poll in 12 seats in Assam.

The special committee consists of 12 conveners and 12 co-conveners formed to prepare a list of potential candidates in 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The committee will submit its report on Tuesday, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will visit New Delhi on February 28 with the list of probable candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The following is the list of conveners and co-conveners announced on Monday:

LS SeatConvenerCo-convener
DhubriPabitra MargheritaVijay Kumar Gupta
Darrang-UdalguriChandra Mohan PatowaryNaba Kr. Doley
GuwahatiParimal SuklabaidyaAjoy Konwar
Diphu (ST) Dr. Ranoj PeguDiplu Ranjan Sarma
Karimganj

Ajanta Neog

Bijuli Kalita Medhi
Silchar (SC)Nandita GarlosaJayanta Kumar Das
NagaonKamakhaya Prasad TasaRekharani Das Boro
Kaziranga Pijush HazarikaPallab Lochan Das
Sonitpur Jogen Mohan

Ajoy Konwar

LakhimpurSanjay Kisan Rupak Sarma
DibrugarhRanjeet Kumar DassManoj Baruah
JorhatJayanta Malla BaruahPulak Gohain


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X