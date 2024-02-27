BJP forms committee to pick potential candidates for 12 LS seats in Assam

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Feb 27: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a special committee to select potential candidates to contest for the poll in 12 seats in Assam.
The special committee consists of 12 conveners and 12 co-conveners formed to prepare a list of potential candidates in 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The committee will submit its report on Tuesday, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will visit New Delhi on February 28 with the list of probable candidates for the forthcoming elections.
The following is the list of conveners and co-conveners announced on Monday:
|LS Seat
|Convener
|Co-convener
|Dhubri
|Pabitra Margherita
|Vijay Kumar Gupta
|Darrang-Udalguri
|Chandra Mohan Patowary
|Naba Kr. Doley
|Guwahati
|Parimal Suklabaidya
|Ajoy Konwar
|Diphu (ST)
|Dr. Ranoj Pegu
|Diplu Ranjan Sarma
|Karimganj
Ajanta Neog
|Bijuli Kalita Medhi
|Silchar (SC)
|Nandita Garlosa
|Jayanta Kumar Das
|Nagaon
|Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa
|Rekharani Das Boro
|Kaziranga
|Pijush Hazarika
|Pallab Lochan Das
|Sonitpur
|Jogen Mohan
Ajoy Konwar
|Lakhimpur
|Sanjay Kisan
|Rupak Sarma
|Dibrugarh
|Ranjeet Kumar Dass
|Manoj Baruah
|Jorhat
|Jayanta Malla Baruah
|Pulak Gohain
Next Story