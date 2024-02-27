BJP forms committee to pick potential candidates for 12 LS seats in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 27: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a special committee to select potential candidates to contest for the poll in 12 seats in Assam.

The special committee consists of 12 conveners and 12 co-conveners formed to prepare a list of potential candidates in 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The committee will submit its report on Tuesday, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will visit New Delhi on February 28 with the list of probable candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The following is the list of conveners and co-conveners announced on Monday:

LS Seat Convener Co-convener Dhubri Pabitra Margherita Vijay Kumar Gupta Darrang-Udalguri Chandra Mohan Patowary Naba Kr. Doley Guwahati Parimal Suklabaidya Ajoy Konwar Diphu (ST) Dr. Ranoj Pegu Diplu Ranjan Sarma Karimganj Ajanta Neog Bijuli Kalita Medhi Silchar (SC) Nandita Garlosa Jayanta Kumar Das Nagaon Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa Rekharani Das Boro Kaziranga Pijush Hazarika Pallab Lochan Das Sonitpur Jogen Mohan Ajoy Konwar Lakhimpur Sanjay Kisan Rupak Sarma Dibrugarh Ranjeet Kumar Dass Manoj Baruah Jorhat Jayanta Malla Baruah Pulak Gohain



