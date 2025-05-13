BJP expands beyond strongholds into minority dominated areas: CM after Panchayat win

Guwahati, May 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, claimed that the BJP has made significant electoral inroads into minority-dominated areas in the recently concluded Panchayat elections, marking a crucial shift in voter preference across the state.

Addressing the press, Sarma shared preliminary data, suggesting BJP and its allies have secured 300 out of 397 Zilla Parishad seats — with BJP alone winning 272 and AGP 28. He emphasised that this resounding victory was not in traditional strongholds but also due to the party’s expanding footprint in constituencies with large minority populations.

Giving specific examples, Sarma said, “In Barpeta’s Horipur ZP where 90% of the population is minority, BJP’s Haider Ali Hussain won. In Barkhetri Sor in Nalbari, where there is 100% minority population, BJP’s Anwara Khatun won. In Jaleswar, Dhubri, Meher Jamal Haque secured a seat for BJP.” These wins, he claimed, mark a departure from past trends when BJP typically performed poorly in minority-dominated zones.

“In Bongaigaon, we won 8 out of 12 Zila Parishad seats, which includes 2–3 seats with over 80% minority population. This is a clear indication that minorities are gradually extending their support to us,” Sarma said.

Sarma highlighted that the BJP had previously been successful in regions with around 45% minority population, but this time, the party made an impact even in constituencies with 90-100% minority demographics.

“We not only retained our strongholds but also gained support from unexpected places. Even where we lost, our vote share was significant, around 30–35% in places like Hojai, Dhing, and Samaguri that houses substantial minority population,” he added.

The Chief Minister also cited Goalpara district as another example, where the BJP-led alliance won 10 of 16 Zila Parishad seats. Notably, four of these seats were won by the Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha under the BJP symbol. “Our performance in Goalpara is a sign of acceptance among minorities, especially in regions we previously found difficult to penetrate,” he noted.

According to Sarma, the BJP has managed to make small but significant inroads in other minority-concentrated areas like Dhubri and South Kamrup. “We didn’t expect to win big in those places. But even securing a few seats or improving our vote share is a strong signal. The change is slow, but it’s real,” he said.

While he acknowledged that the Congress and AIUDF still dominate in many minority-heavy districts, Sarma highlighted that BJP's steady presence in such areas is an encouraging development. “We may not have swept these regions, but we have definitely broken the notion that BJP cannot enter these constituencies,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister attributed this growing support to the trust the minority communities have begun placing in the BJP, asserting that the party's credibility, outreach, and promises resonated even in regions traditionally viewed as Opposition turf.