BJP entry turns Sivasagar NDA battleground, sets up ‘friendly fight’ with AGP

Guwahati, Mar 23: Adding a fresh twist to Assam’s electoral landscape on the final day of nomination filings, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Kushal Dowari from the Sivasagar constituency, despite the seat having earlier been allocated to ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

The move signals a “friendly contest” within the NDA, with AGP also in the fray through its candidate Pradip Hazarika. Both parties maintain that the decision was taken mutually.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the strategy, describing it as a calibrated electoral call, on Monday.

“We believe there is a need for a friendly contest in Sivasagar through Kushal Dowari. Both BJP and AGP have taken this decision after discussions,” Sarma said on Monday.

BJP nominee Dowari, striking a conciliatory tone, acknowledged the internal dynamics while underlining the competitive nature of the contest.

“All the candidates in Sivasagar are our competitors, but there will be a friendly contest with AGP’s Pradip Hazarika,” Dowari said.

The development has turned Sivasagar into one of the most closely watched constituencies in the upcoming Assembly polls, with the contest set to test both alliance cohesion and individual political strength.

The BJP’s decision to field Dowari, despite the seat-sharing arrangement, follows weeks of speculation within the NDA over whether Sivasagar would remain exclusively with AGP or see participation from both allies.

Support for Dowari has also come from within party ranks, with Assam minister Ranoj Pegu extending his wishes publicly.

“Congratulations to Shri Kushal Dowari on being nominated as the BJP candidate for Sivasagar LAC. Wishing him great success and a resounding victory ahead,” Pegu said in a social media post.

At the centre of this electoral battle is Akhil Gogoi, the Raijor Dal president, its candidate, and the sitting MLA from the politically significant Sivasagar constituency.

With BJP’s Kushal Dowari, AGP’s Pradip Hazarika, and Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi in the fray, Sivasagar is shaping up to be a high-voltage contest in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls.