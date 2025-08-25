BJP demands arrest of Jamiat leader Mahmood Madani over ‘anti-Assam’ remarks

Guwahati, Aug 24: The BJP on Sunday demanded the arrest of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani for what the ruling party termed as the leader’s anti-Assam remarks.

“The BJP government, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been continuously carrying out eviction drives to clear illegal encroachers, primarily people of East Bengal-origin, from forest lands and government property. By linking the eviction drives with the incidents of Gaza and Palestine, Mahmood Madani has attacked the self-respect of the Assamese people. The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind leader has attempted to view Assam’s problems only through the lens of the Muslim community,” State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami said.

He demanded that Assam Police immediately arrest Madani “for his anti-Assam remarks and ensure appropriate punishment”.

He warned that if in the future a government is formed in Assam with the support of parties like the Congress, AIUDF, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), “then Maulana Arshad Madani and Maulana Mahmood Madani will become political advisors to the Assam government, leading to the complete dominance of infiltrators over the indigenous Assamese Hindus, Muslims, and Indian-origin citizens”.

Goswami criticized the Congress, AIUDF, Raijor Dal, and AJP, along with a section of leftist intellectuals, for what he termed as their role in encouraging this trend.









By

Staff Reporter