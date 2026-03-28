BJP cracks whip in Assam, expels nine leaders over rebel candidatures

Guwahati, Mar 28: In a strong disciplinary move ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled nine leaders for six years for contesting against officially nominated party candidates.

The expelled leaders include Uddhav Das (Barpeta LAC), Jayanta Kumar Das (Dispur LAC), Jitendra Singh Gour (Kaliabor LAC), Amalendu Das (Barkhola LAC), Dhanjit Rabha (Goalpara West LAC), Chakradhar Das (Bongaigaon LAC), Gagan Chandra Haloi (Barpeta LAC), Ankur Das (Kamalpur LAC), and Yashoda Dulal (Shyamal) Rakshit (Lumding LAC).

In a letter dated March 27, State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the action is taken under provisions of the party’s constitution.

“For the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled the following party workers for six years with immediate effect for contesting against officially nominated party candidates. The action has been taken under Clause XXV-9 of the party constitution,” the letter stated.

The notification was issued by Anup Barman, State General Secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh.

In addition, six party workers have been removed from the party’s primary membership for supporting or assisting candidates contesting against BJP nominees, following directions from the State leadership.

The disciplinary action comes at a crucial juncture, with polling for the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9 and counting of votes set for May 4, as parties intensify their campaign efforts across the State.