BJP challenges ‘tribal land’ status of Karbi Anglong following APHLC President’s assertion

Diphu, Dec. 6: The East Karbi Anglong district committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally challenged the assertion made by Jones Ingti Kathar, President of the All Party Hill Leaders' Conference (APHLC), to the effect that "Karbi Anglong is a tribal land". The BJP has demanded a retraction of this controversial statement.

Kathar had made the contentious remark during a public rally held at Hidipi on November 26, wherein he stated: "We will contest elections jointly, as the Sixth Schedule pertains to tribal areas. However, it remains unspecified if this relates to the Karbi area, Khasi area, Rengma area, Kuki area, or Garo area.

The term 'tribal area' encompasses various tribes including Nagas, Adivasis, and indigenous Assamese who arrived up here to 1968. All of these groups would receive land pattas, and their names ought to be included in the voter list for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council."

BJP spokesperson Laichan Engleng, while opposing Kathar's declaration, stated: "Certain political parties and leaders are misleading the populace. The Mikir Hills, now known as Karbi Anglong, was established under the special provisions of the Sixth Schedule to safeguard the rights and privileges of the Karbi and other recognised tribes. Therefore, Kathar should retract his provocative statement."

Engleng further emphasised: "Designating Karbi Anglong as a tribal land does not imply that all individuals have the right to settle here. There exist both recognised and unrecognised tribes as delineated in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Our chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang, has elucidated that those individuals, whether Muslims or Hindus from Bangladesh, as well as Kukis from Manipur entering Karbi Anglong, will be regarded as illegal migrants."

While acknowledging that Kukis are classified as tribals, Engleng remarked: "This classification does not grant unrestricted settlement rights in Karbi Anglong. Those Kukis who have resided here since 1952 are recognized as permanent settlers. They possess voting rights and other entitlements similar to individuals from other tribes. Nevertheless, the recent influx of Kukis due to the violence in Manipur will not result in the allocation of land rights in this region."

- By Correspondent