BJP candidate Tapan Gogoi files nomination for Jorhat LS constituency

Guwahati, Mar 27:The BJP candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, Tapan Gogoi, filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

The BJP candidate, while filing his nomination, was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and supporters.

While interacting with the media, CM Sarma mentioned that, “I have been involved in the elections since 2001 but have never witnessed such a huge crowd while filing a nomination. This proves that we have won from Jorhat and Tapan Kumar Gogoi will win from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency by over three lakh votes.”