BJP announces six candidates for Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections

Jorhat, Mar 14: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced the names of six candidates for the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, which are scheduled to take place on April 2.

Lok Sabha MP and the state president, Dilip Saikia, on Friday, during a press meet held in Jorhat, announced the names of the candidates for the polls.

The selected candidates are Sushita Nath for the 15th Agia constituency, Bhairab Kachari for the 2nd Kothakuti (ST) constituency, Premajuli Rabha for the Jayramkuchi constituency, Meghali Rabha for the Bondapara constituency, Ajit Rabha for the Bamunigaon constituency, and Kamaleshwar Rabha for the Shilpota constituency.

“Out of the 36 constituencies, BJP will contest in six, while the Rabha Hasong Joutho Sangrami Mancha will contest in 29 constituencies. One constituency will be for the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), though it has not been confirmed yet," said Saikia.

The polling will begin at 7:00 AM, and it will conclude at 3 PM. Furthermore, the counting of votes is scheduled for April 4.

In case of any irregularities or unforeseen circumstances requiring a repoll, it will be conducted on April 3, the commission stated.

According to reports, the RHAC election will see participation from a total of 4, 45,586 voters, including 229,394 women and 11 others.

Meanwhile, about the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District (BTAD) election, Saikia mentioned that the BJP plans to field candidates in 40 constituencies. However, he clarified that the party would not contest in the constituencies of Hagrama Mohilary and CEM Pramod Boro.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced that no BJP candidates would be fielded in Hagrama Mohilary’s and Pramod Boro’s constituencies, and we will adhere to that decision. BJP will contest the elections independently," Saikia concluded.









