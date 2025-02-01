BJP accuses Gaurav Gogoi of maligning Advantage Assam 2.0, calls for support

Guwahati, Feb 1: The ruling BJP has accused Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, of spearheading a campaign against the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

"Gaurav Gogoi has been projecting a lopsided picture of the much-awaited investment summit not only among the people of the country but also at the international level. Gogoi has been involved in a conspiracy to malign the upcoming summit by making misleading statements in the past few days," State BJP spokesperson Subhash Dutta said.

"A few days back, another Congress leader from Karnataka, minister Priyank Kharge, had also tried to downplay the upcoming mega semiconductor plant (at Jagiroad) by making some false and baseless statements. Such a policy of the Congress is against the people of Assam and the development of the State," he added.

Dutta alleged that Congress leaders have been trying to derail the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit by making misleading statements.

"This is due to the fact that they (Congress leaders) know that the success of this event will affect them politically. This reflects these leaders' anti-Assam stance," he said.

The BJP leader said that all political parties should ex-tend their wholehearted support to the upcoming event. "Congress has many issues to indulge in but it is not at all acceptable if they put a spanner in Assam's wheel of development," Dutta said.

Exuding optimism that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit will help catapult the State's economic growth and prosperity, he said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State has been striving relentlessly to become one of the five leading States of the country. The upcoming mega event will not only strengthen the infrastructure of the State but also augment industrial development here.

On behalf of the State BJP, I thank the Chief Minister for organizing this summit."