BJP accuses Congress of hypocrisy over Dr BR Ambedkar, defends Amit Shah's remarks

Guwahati, Dec 25: Under attack from the Opposition over the recent remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Dr BR Ambedkar, the ruling BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress party of repeatedly slighting the chief architect of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita accused the Congress of attempting to create a false narrative against the ruling party with regard to Shah's comments.

"Rahul Gandhi always carries a copy of the Constitution with him. I do not know if he is even aware how many clauses and pages are there in the Constitution. Since before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress has been spreading misinformation. Now they are saying that the BJP has insulted the Constitution. The people of India have condemned this attempt of the Congress party to build a fake narrative against the BJP. In Assam also, the Congress leaders are making the same effort. The Congress seems to have forgotten that in the 1952 Lok Sabha polls they were responsible for defeating Dr BR Ambedkar, who is the chief architect of our Constitution. We refer to India as the mother of democracy and the person who gave us this Constitution was defeated due to the designs of the Congress party in the 1952 elections. The same thing was repeated in a bye-election in 1954," Kalita said. He added, "The Congress party has a history of resorting to lies. Congress has always disregarded the Constitution. Emergency was imposed in the country without a formal Cabinet decision in 1975. Was the declaration of Emergency not an insult to Ambedkar?"

Kalita said that successive Congress governments named schemes, institutions, and places after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi but did not accord the same recognition to Dr Ambedkar.

"Now the same Congress party is accusing Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the BJP of showing disrespect to the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar. The Congress leaders in Assam are also targeting the Chief Minister. Their only mission is to remove Narendra Modi from the post of Prime Minister and Himanta Biswa Sarma from the post of Chief Minister. But the Congress party will not succeed in its nefarious designs. Congress ruled at the Centre and in Assam for most of the post-Independence period. Yet not even a single scheme was named after Dr Ambedkar. They (Congress) are the ones who have always insulted Ambedkar and now they are trying to blame us," said the State BJP president.