Bizarre fuel mix-up: Suspected water in diesel tank stalls Minister’s convoy in Jorhat

Jorhat, May 14: Two vehicles in Assam Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta’s convoy broke down in the heart of Jorhat on Tuesday evening, moments after refuelling—raising serious questions about fuel quality at a prominent city depot.

The cause? Water had allegedly been filled into the tanks instead of diesel. “We refuelled two of the vehicles, but couldn’t go far. When the mechanic checked, it was confirmed that water had been pumped in place of diesel,” said a driver from the minister’s convoy.

The incident occurred shortly after the minister wrapped up an official engagement in Jorhat and was preparing to return to Guwahati.

As the convoy refuelled at the Lahoty fuel depot, two of the vehicles stalled a short distance away, refusing to start despite repeated attempts.

Witnesses were left surprised as the stranded vehicles had to be manually pushed to the roadside, prompting immediate concern and confusion.

Fuel station authorities later admitted the possibility of rainwater contaminating the diesel supply.

“It had been raining heavily through the day. Though we conduct routine checks for water in the storage tanks every morning—and today too, the metre showed nil—it’s possible that water entered during the downpour just before the convoy arrived,” said a representative from the depot.

The mishap triggered a stir in the local administration, with urgent repairs called in and the depot being temporarily shut. District authorities have since suspended fuel distribution from the depot until further notice.

As the convoy eventually resumed its journey with alternate vehicles, the incident left many questioning how such lapses could occur, particularly when involving high-level dignitaries.

While no official inquiry has been announced yet, the episode has turned the spotlight on fuel safety protocols and depot accountability—especially during Assam’s severe monsoon season.







