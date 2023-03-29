Biswanath youth Diganta Das becomes role model for others with paratha factory

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Mar 29: Here is the story of a young man who was once forced to leave his home in search of a livelihood. This young man, who somehow managed to get his bread and butter by becoming a hotel worker or painter in faraway Bengaluru, has now become the centre of discussion because he has been able to build an industry with hard work and perseverance.

Diganta Das of Gohpur in erstwhile Biswanath district is now an indigenous paratha maker in northern Assam and has carved a niche in the food packaging industry in north Assam. Diganta, who is the sole breadwinner of his parents as well as the family, had left for Bengaluru in 2012 in search of work. In the meantime, Suriya Thapa, a young man from Tinsukia, joined hand with Diganta there after being engaged in various activities such as hotel labourer, painter, etc. Then Diganth came to know about a paratha making factory in Bengaluru and the duo got employed as workers there.

After this, both of them were trained in making parathas. The two then reached Andhra Pradesh. After spending a month in a lodge, Diganta rented a room and started a paratha factory. Thapa provided the required money. But due to the lockdown for Covid-19 pandemic, Diganta and Suriya could run the factory for six months only and returned home.

At home, Diganta found it very difficult to earn a livelihood for lack of capital to do something. After some time, he contacted one Faizul Haque, an entrepreneur from Udalguri who owns three paratha factories. Faizul visited Diganta’s home and suggested Diganta to set up a factory at Biswanath Chariali. Immediately raising funds, Diganta started a paratha making factory six months ago at Panibharal, here with a brand name of ‘Daily Fresh Foods’ which got very popular within a short span of time. The parathas are now marketed in a large area covering from Tezpur to Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Silapathar, Dhemaji Lakhimpur etc. Diganta sells 1,400 packets every day and a packet of 5 parathas costs Rs 60 while Rs 100 in a packet containing 10 parathas.

Diganta, who once worked at a hotel, informed this correspondent that 10 unemployed youths have been engaged so far in his industry. “It takes Rs 7-10 lakh to open such a type of factory”, he added. He started this venture in a limited way and lamented for not getting any benefit from the government.



Thus, Diganta Das is now a source of inspiration for many youngsters who are struggling abroad in search of work.