Biswanath: Wild elephant killed by speeding train while foraging for food

Biswanath, Nov 28: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant lost its life after a collision with a train at Bargang under the Behali constituency in Biswanath district, Assam.

According to reliable sources, the unfortunate event occurred during the late hours at Buroighat when a high-speed train, identified as the Donyi Polo Express, en route from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati, struck the elephant.

The incident occurred as a herd of elephants, including the ill-fated jumbo, ventured out from the sixth addition of the Kaziranga National Park in search of food.

Tragically, the collision took place as the group of elephants was crossing the railway track. This area is known for the frequent movement of elephants seeking sustenance beyond the confines of the national park.